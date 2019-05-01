|
Katherine E. Eldridge
Vineland - Katherine E. Eldridge (nee Sapp), 89, of Vineland passed away Sunday evening April 28, 2019 at Bishop McCarthy Center.
The wife of the late Wilmer Eldridge, she and her husband were the former owners of Betty Brite Cleaners on N. Main Road.
Survivors include four children, Susan K. Kilpatrick (Jerry), Dale Eldridge (Wendy), Darryl Eldridge (Beverly) and Donnajean Schrier (James), 12 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, several great and great great grandchildren and one brother, Charles J. Sapp (Joann). She was predeceased by an infant son, Ronnie Eldridge.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning May 2nd at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 10 until 11.
The burial will follow the services and take place at Brotherhood Cemetery in Williamstown.
For a more complete obituary please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 1, 2019