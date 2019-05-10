Resources
Millville - Katherine E. Wilson, 85, of Millville passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Genesis-Millville Center.

Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Wesley Williams and Adelaide Wharton Williams, she was the wife of the late Alfred R. Wilson. Katherine had been a resident of Millville since 1973 and prior to that she had lived in Stratford.

She had been previously been employed as a secretary in the Radiology Department at the former Bridgeton Hospital. Katherine had attended Trinity Bible Church in Vineland.

She is survived by three children, Gloria K. Wilson of South Carolina, Raymond A. Wilson of Port Elizabeth and Mark T. Wilson of Dividing Creek; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred R. Wilson.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Newport Baptist Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 10, 2019
