Katherine J. Godfrey
Delmont - Katherine J. Godfrey 81, of Delmont died Thursday November 7, 2019 at home. Born in Dennisville, she was the daughter of the late Randolph and Katherine Mason Harris and the wife of the late Kenneth Godfrey. Katherine was formerly of Eldora and resided in Delmont the past 31 years. She retired from the Woodbine Developmental Center where she was a Cottage Attendant. Katherine loved spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed country music, dancing, Eagles football, stock car racing and her dog and cat.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth Godfrey (Susan), Wayde Godfrey (Bertha), Robert Godfrey, Wanda Chance (Ben) and Donna Drechel, sisters, Huddy Johnson, and Denise Wilkins (Al), many grandchildren and many great grandchildren, she was predeceased by her son, Dwayne Godrey, brother, Milton Harris, and sister, Joan Orsini,
A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Cremation will be private at Laurel Lawn Crematory in Bridgeton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019