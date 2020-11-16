1/
Kathleen Bevill
Kathleen Bevill

Millville - Kathleen C. Bevill, age 76 of Millville, passed away November 13, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. She passed peacefully with family at her side.

A lifelong resident of Millville, she was the daughter of Kathleen Mullen. She had been employed by the West Company and Aleris Metal Products, and many other employers as she always instilled in her children the importance of always having a job. She also believed that you had to strive for excellence in everything you do. In her earlier years, Kathleen was an avid bowler and bowled competitively for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilt making, Zumba, and coffee with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Dwight Bevill, 4 sons and their spouses, Darren and Rose, Jared and Sue, Douglas and Ashley, and Jeremy and Pam; grandchildren, Sam, Tyler, Emily, Maranda (Jarrod), William, Wesley, Seth, Karley, Fred, Carrington (Destiny), and Jeremy Jr. (Liz); and great grandchildren, Christopher, Sophia, Oliver, and Sullivan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A graveside service will be held 12 PM Thursday in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
