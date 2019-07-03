|
Kathleen Charlton
Deerfield Twp. - Kathleen E. Charlton (nee Gargon), 83, of Deerfield Township died peacefully after a long illness with cancer early Sunday morning June 30, 2019.
She was born on May 28, 1936 to Edith (nee Dale) Gargon and Joseph P. Gargon in Gallitzin, PA. In 1955, she relocated to Bridgeton to work for Owens-Illinois Glass Co. where she continued to work until the plant closed in 1985. It was there that she would meet the love of her life, Ralph E. Charlton, Jr., to whom she was married for 40 years when he passed away in 1997. After the closure of the Owens plant, she worked for the greater Egg Harbor School District at Absegami and Oakcrest High Schools before coming home and working at the West Avenue School in Bridgeton.
Kathy loved life and lived each and every day to the fullest. While at Owens, she was an active employee taking part in all the various social activities. She was a member and past president of the Bridgeton Civic Club. In addition, Mrs. Charlton was a member of the Antique and Arts Society in Millville. She also bowled in several bowling leagues, before being forced to end her career due to illness. When she retired from bowling, she was a member of the Golden Age League at Legacy Lanes. A member of Deerfield Senior Center, Kathy also attended the Edgar Joyce Senior Center, where she enjoyed Swedish weaving.
A longtime member of The Parish of the Holy Cross, she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at the church. She also belonged to the Cohansey Hattitudes and was Queen on the Red Hat Society.
In her leisure time, she loved to work in her yard and spending time with her family and friends watching the Phillies.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two children; Diana L. Colucci (Anthony) of Deerfield Twp. and Ralph E. Charlton III (Vanessa) of Hopewell Township, four grandchildren; Willian S. Beck IV, Amanda Charlton, Ralph E. Charlton IV (Cindy), and Jenniedale McCormick and two great-granddaughters; Cheyenne Charlton and Arabella Mae Charlton. Additional survivors include two brothers; Joseph P. Gargon of Millville and John Gargon of Bridgeton and two sisters; Gloria Ball (Ralph) of Warren, MI and Grace McCloskey (Richard) of Ashville, PA, two special friends; Richard Sibley (Eucharistic Minister) and Deacon Chris Nichols as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church, Morton Avenue in Rosenhayn on Tuesday morning July 9th at 10:30.
The burial will follow at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township.
Friends will be received at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Monday evening from 6 until 8 and also at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested that donations be made to the Parish of the Holy Cross, c/o 46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or the Frank and Edith Scarpa Cancer Center, 2950 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from July 3 to July 5, 2019