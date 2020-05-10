Resources
Kathleen Reeves

Kathleen Reeves Obituary
Kathleen Reeves

Milmay - Kathleen L. Reeves, age 71 of Milmay, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home.

Born in Millville, she graduated from Millville High School in 1967. She had worked for Egg Harbor Yachts, Ocean Yachts, Silverton Marine and Wyble Advertising. Kathy was born creative and enjoyed cross stitching, crafts, camping, and any outdoor activities. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandson. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher W. Reeves, sister, Michelle Cambern; brother, Jeffrey Camm; parents, Franklin and Joyce Camm; and father and mother-in-law, Howard and Betty Reeves.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne; brothers, Roger and Franklin Camm; grandson, Alexander, and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Kathleen's guestbook may be signed at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 10 to May 13, 2020
