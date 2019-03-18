Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Springer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn R. Springer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn R. Springer Obituary
Kathryn R. Springer

South Vineland - Kathryn R. Springer (nee McCann), 88, of South Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home late Thursday afternoon March 14, 2019. Mrs. Springer was born in and was a lifelong Vineland City resident. She was the daughter of the late Charlotte & Walter McCann. She was pre deceased by her husband of 68 yrs Henry S. Springer, Jr. on January 3, 2019.

Kathryn was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. In addition to caring for her family Kathryn was also employed by the A & P Supermarket as a meat wrapper and in the deli. For many years after retiring she enjoyed her Aquasize Class at the Y.M.C.A. and her travels with the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her 3 children; Christal Kassig (Paul), Michael Springer, Sr. (Susan), Robin Springer (Sharon), 4 grandchildren; Michael Jr., Wade (Dana), Tracey & Benjamin Springer, 5 great grandchildren; Madison, Brody, Jack, Brianna & Anthony

A private family funeral service was conducted on Saturday with burial in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now