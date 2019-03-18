|
|
Kathryn R. Springer
South Vineland - Kathryn R. Springer (nee McCann), 88, of South Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home late Thursday afternoon March 14, 2019. Mrs. Springer was born in and was a lifelong Vineland City resident. She was the daughter of the late Charlotte & Walter McCann. She was pre deceased by her husband of 68 yrs Henry S. Springer, Jr. on January 3, 2019.
Kathryn was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. In addition to caring for her family Kathryn was also employed by the A & P Supermarket as a meat wrapper and in the deli. For many years after retiring she enjoyed her Aquasize Class at the Y.M.C.A. and her travels with the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her 3 children; Christal Kassig (Paul), Michael Springer, Sr. (Susan), Robin Springer (Sharon), 4 grandchildren; Michael Jr., Wade (Dana), Tracey & Benjamin Springer, 5 great grandchildren; Madison, Brody, Jack, Brianna & Anthony
A private family funeral service was conducted on Saturday with burial in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 18, 2019