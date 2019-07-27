|
Ken Goehle, Sr.
Millville - Ken "Mr. Catfish" Goehle, Sr., 64, of Millville passed away on Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019 at Copper University Hospital in Camden following an extended illness.
Born in Millville to the late Arlington and Lois (Garrison) Goehle, he had been a lifetime resident of Millville.
Ken had worked as a dump truck driver for Larry April Trucking and as a machinist for Laury Machine Works in Millville. He was a life member of the Millville Rescue Squad from the early 1970's to the late 1990's serving as treasurer, president, Lieutenant and as Friday night crew chief. He was also a member of the Carmel Fire Department. In his free time, Ken enjoyed; boating, camping, fishing, working in his garage and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by; his wife, Dianne (Wright) Goehle of Millville; two sons, Ken Goehle, Jr. and his wife, Melissa (Hand) of Millville and Kevin Goehle and his wife, Anna (Davis) of Millville; a daughter, Kristie Renzi (the late Anthony Renzi) of Millville; grandchildren, Kyle Goehle, Sandi Kates, Klarissa Goehle, Blake Kinkade, Ryan Goehle, Kayden Renzi, Katherine Goehle and Karsen Renzi; his sister, Patricia Birnstiel and her husband, James; his brother-in-law, Wayne Wright; his sisters-in-law, Elaine Garrison and her husband, Donald and Elizabeth Moore and her husband, David; Kelley Meischke and her husband, Chicker; his German Sheppard, Zelter and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send their sincerest gratitude to Nancy Stiles and Ron Mathiesen, Sr. for their support and they are forever appreciated for their continued friendship to the family.
Family and friends will be received for a celebration of Ken's life on Saturday, July 27th from 4-7 PM at the Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 East Broad Street, Millville. Please come and share your memories of Mr. Catfish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or at their website at www.jdrf.org. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 27, 2019