Kenneth A. Workman
Vineland - Kenneth A. Workman, age 94 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland.
Kenneth was born in Linwood, PA to the late Jesse and Tillie Workman and was a resident of Vineland for most of his life. He was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1943. Kenneth was a Veteran and proudly served in the Army from 1949-1950. In 1950, Kenneth married Eunice Cathro and together they raised their daughter Denise. Prior to his retirement, Kenneth was employed by Lab Glass Co. of Vineland for many years. Along with Eunice, he attended Hope Assembly of God Church of Malaga. Kenneth enjoyed doing caricature art, woodworking and gardening. He also enjoyed stock car races, sports and sharing time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister Jeanette Love and by 2 brothers, Ralph and Donald Workman.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Eunice (Cathro) Workman of Vineland. His beloved daughter Denise Workman of Vineland and 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21st at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Pastor Ric Hohm officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.
Donations in memory of Kenneth may be made to the Hope Assembly of God Church, 377 Dutch Mill Rd. Newfield, NJ 08344.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020