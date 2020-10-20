Kenneth and Lucille Harvey
Vineland - Kenneth "Ken" A. Harvey Jr., 80, passed away June 19, 2020 and Lucille (Brignolo) Harvey, 74, passed away suddenly on January 6, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time of their passing, traditional end of life services were unable to be held. Ken and Lucille's children, Robert Harvey and Holli-Harvey-Dudlek invite family and friends to share in a celebration of their lives on Saturday, October 24 at 12 Noon at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery, Trench Road, Bridgeton, NJ. Ken will be honored with full military honors. Facial coverings will be required, and social distancing will be observed