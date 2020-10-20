1/1
Kenneth And Lucille Harvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth and Lucille Harvey

Vineland - Kenneth "Ken" A. Harvey Jr., 80, passed away June 19, 2020 and Lucille (Brignolo) Harvey, 74, passed away suddenly on January 6, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time of their passing, traditional end of life services were unable to be held. Ken and Lucille's children, Robert Harvey and Holli-Harvey-Dudlek invite family and friends to share in a celebration of their lives on Saturday, October 24 at 12 Noon at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery, Trench Road, Bridgeton, NJ. Ken will be honored with full military honors. Facial coverings will be required, and social distancing will be observed ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at ronefuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved