Kenneth B. Wilford Sr.
Kenneth B. Wilford, Sr.

Laurel Lake - Kenneth B. Wilford, Sr. 80, of Laurel Lake went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020, at home. Born in Port Norris he was the son of the late Ellis L. and Lydia Taylor Wilford and the husband of Jeanne Flukey Wilford. Ken grew up in Port Norris and resided in Laurel Lake the past 50 years. Ken worked for American Clam for 12 years, then started his own Contractor Business. He was a member of the Port Norris Baptist Church. Ken enjoyed hunting in his younger years, traveling, fixing things and working for the church.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanne Wilford, children, Carolyn DeKnight, Kenneth B. Wilford, Jr., James Wilford, David Bohm, and Edward Bohm, sister in law, Lora Wilford and 15 grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Catherine Page in 2016.

Funeral services will be held at the Port Norris Baptist Church 1672 Main St. Port Norris on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the church. Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing practices must be followed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Port Norris Baptist Church 1672 Main St. Port Norris, NJ 08349.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
