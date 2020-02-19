|
Kenneth Harris, Jr
Vineland - 9/1/1963-2/16/2020
Kenneth George Harris, Jr. 56, passed away surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Bridgeton, NJ. He worked as a farmer/mechanic for Castellini Farms. Upon high school graduation, he joined the US Marine Corp, serving four years. He returned home to Vineland to start his family. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth G. Harris, Sr and his mother Eleanor (Godfrey) Harris. He is survived by his wife; Melinda Harris his three sons, Jacob Harris, Kenneth Harris, III (Lauren) and Joseph Harris, Sr (Courtney); his three grandchildren, Joseph Harris, Jr., Kenneth Harris, IV., and Eleena Harris.
Relatives and friends will be received on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking would appreciate donations made payable to any family member. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020