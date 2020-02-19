Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Harris Jr.


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Harris Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Harris, Jr

Vineland - 9/1/1963-2/16/2020

Kenneth George Harris, Jr. 56, passed away surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Bridgeton, NJ. He worked as a farmer/mechanic for Castellini Farms. Upon high school graduation, he joined the US Marine Corp, serving four years. He returned home to Vineland to start his family. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth G. Harris, Sr and his mother Eleanor (Godfrey) Harris. He is survived by his wife; Melinda Harris his three sons, Jacob Harris, Kenneth Harris, III (Lauren) and Joseph Harris, Sr (Courtney); his three grandchildren, Joseph Harris, Jr., Kenneth Harris, IV., and Eleena Harris.

Relatives and friends will be received on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking would appreciate donations made payable to any family member. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -