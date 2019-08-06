|
Kenneth J. Wright
Vineland - Kenneth J. Wright, age 60 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at home.
Kenneth was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Albert and Ida (Vingaguerra) Wright and was a resident of Vineland for most of his life. He was employed by the city of Vineland for over 15 years, though Kenneth's true passion was being an entertainer. He found joy in making children, as well as adults, smile and laugh and was known in the community as "Ken I Clown". Kenneth was a member of the Vineland Moose Lodge #434.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Dawn (Geitz) Wright, of Vineland. His 4 beloved children; Rebecca Sifuentes of San Antonio, TX, Sabrina Ivy Wright and Sean Wright, both of Philadelphia, PA and Joey Wright of Puerto Rico and his 4 cherished grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Michael Wright and his wife Margaret of Northfield and by 4 sisters; Nancy Frank of Philadelphia, PA, Margaret Abel and her husband Fran of Philadelphia, PA, Linda Hammond and her husband Randy of National Park, NJ and Sandy Slackway and her husband Buddy of Mt. Laurel, NJ, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and his niece Catherine Scott of Folsom, NJ of whom he held a special closeness.
Kenneth's funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8th at 5:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 3:00 - 6:00 pm, interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Kenneth may be made to at https://wish.org/
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 6, 2019