Kenneth L. "Ken" Tomasso
Vineland - Kenneth L. "Ken" Tomasso, 84, of Vineland, NJ passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday evening June 11, 2019 at home where he had been under the care of family & hospice. Ken was born & raised in Vineland where he was a longtime resident. He was the son of the late Charlotte (Fisher) & Charles Tomasso. Ken was also pre deceased by his sisters Charlotte, Mildred & Dolores.
Before retiring with 35 yrs of service, Ken was employed as a Manager with Owens-Illinois Kimble Glass Co in Vineland. He was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1953 where he excelled in sports playing baseball, football & basketball. Even in adulthood he enjoyed playing in various softball leagues. Ken was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing various area courses. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Ken is survived by his wife of 64 yrs.; Connie H. (Sayell), 3 children; Kenneth W. Tomasso & wife Debbie, Debby Pasquale, Linda Tomasso, 4 grandchildren; Ryan (Jennifer) Tomasso, Rachel & Emily Kapanzhi, Michael (Miranda) Pasquale
1 brother; Charles Tomasso & wife Elaine as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday morning June 15 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Red & Gray Club Gridiron Club, P.O. Box 81, Vineland, NJ 08362. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 13, 2019