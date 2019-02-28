|
Kenneth Lee Trout
Dover, DE - Kenneth Lee Trout of Dover passed away, Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice Center at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. He was 76.
Mr. Trout was born February 21, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Howard Thornton Trout and Genevieve Viola Snowberger Trout. He graduated in 1961 from Bridgeton High School in Bridgeton, NJ. He received his associate's degree in Machine Design Technology in 1963 from Salem Tech Institute in Penns Grove, NJ.
He worked as an Engineering PLC Specialist for Kraft/General Foods for 25 years retiring in 1999. Mr. Trout played the bass guitar with many cover bands including "The Ebb" and played many weddings, bars and events all over the peninsula. He also played trombone with the "Jersey Raiders Band." He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover and the Masonic Lodge #7. Mr. Trout enjoyed watching different sports, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Phillies, Eagles and NASCAR.
Mr. Trout is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marjorie Heft Trout of Dover, daughters, Rochelle Sheldon and her husband Christopher of Camden, Kim Trout and her boyfriend Nick Calvo of Aston, PA, brothers, Dave Trout and his wife Linda of Galloway, NJ, and Ralph Trout of Millville, NJ, grandchildren, C.J., Hayden, Garrett and Nolan Sheldon.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE, 19901. Friends may call from 7-9 Monday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 28, 2019