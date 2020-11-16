1/1
Kenneth Paul Frank Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Paul Frank, Sr.

Alloway - Kenneth Paul Frank, Sr., age 76, of Alloway, NJ passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma. Kenneth was born in Vineland, NJ and was the son of the late Dorothy Hensel and William Frank of Milmay, NJ. He was also preceded in death by brother, William Henry, Robert, Henry and Carl as well as sisters, Dorthea, Evelyn and Clara.

Kenneth also known as "Satch, "Magic", "Popsie" or "Big Poppa" graduated from Vineland High school. He also attended Cumberland County Community College. Ken worked with his father's construction business and then with Arthur Ogren, Inc. for better than 25 years. He started his own business in 1995, Kenneth Frank Masonry before retiring in 2009.

He enjoyed farming, playing softball, fishing, crabbing, going four-wheeling and snowmobiling. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed going up to his cabin in Pennsylvania.

Kenneth is survived by his fiancé, Carolee Chew Racer, 2 daughters; Darlene Hinrichsen (Mike) Vineland, NJ, Sandra (Mike Sizer) of Florida, son Kenneth Paul, Jr. (Stacey) of Texas,. Ken is also survived by a brother, William (Marjorie) of Milmay and a sister, Kathleen Sheldon of Delaware.

Kenneth is also survived by 2 stepsons, Tracy L. Stites (Nanci) of Lower, Alloways Creek, NJ and Jon R. Stites (Colleen) of Elmer NJ. Also surviving Ken are 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 East Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361 on Friday November 20th starting at 7 PM. The Reverend Heather Sugden will be officiating. Burial will be private in the Overlook Cemetery, Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society International Myeloma Foundation at myeloma.org. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved