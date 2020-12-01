1/1
Kenneth Riggione
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Riggione

Kenneth Riggione, 75, died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, at Atlantic City Medical Center, Mainland Division on November 29th, after a brief illness.

Born in Vineland, he lived most of his life in Ocean City. A 1962 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, he attended Glassboro State College (Rowan University) and was a Special Education teacher at Cleary Middle School in Buena for 30 years. Ken was a Navy veteran and was an active member of the American Legion Morvey Miley Cruice, Post 524. He was the chairman of the Americanism committee going into the Ocean City schools for the American Legion Coloring Contest and Scholarship committee. Ken was an avid basketball fan. He enjoyed watching professional and college games, and would frequent local high school games as well. Ken and Barbara loved spending time at their favorite place, St. Augustine, Florida. One of his favorite pastimes was traveling and finding new places to eat.

Ken is survived by his wife of 41 years Barbara (nee Costanza), daughter Gina (Jerry), son Jeffrey (Nicole) and son Jason (Jenee), and two grandsons, Sean and AJ. Also survived by his brother Tom (Katie), brother in laws Carmen (Toni) and Tom (Kari) and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother Angie.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 5th from 10am to 12 pm, at Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Legion, Morvay Miley Cruice Post #524, PO Box 363, Ocean City NJ 08226.

For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Godfrey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Godfrey Funeral Home
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ 08223
(609) 390-9699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Godfrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved