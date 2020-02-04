|
Kermit C. Pierce Jr.
Bridgeton - Kermit C. Pierce Jr. of Bridgeton, passed away Tuesday afternoon January 28, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after an extended illness. He was 75 years old.
Born in Bridgeton, he was the son of the late Kermit C. Sr. and Oleta Pierce, and the husband of Andrea (nee Canty) Pierce. He had been an area resident all of his life.
Kermit worked until his retirement at the Atlantic City Racetrack for Autotote, where he was an Off Track Wage Official. He also previously worked for Clement Pappas where he held a Seal License in Steam and Refrigeration. He was a former Cumberland County Sheriffs officer, and had also previously worked at Cumberland Manor has a Boiler Operator, and Bridgeton Dye and Finishing. He was a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Tribe of Bridgeton where he served as an Elder in the Tribal Council. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and watching old movies on television. He enjoyed hunting, and was a member of the Quinton Sportsman Club.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Andrea, his children Ruth Oleta Pierce Hess and her husband John Russell and Rosemary Pierce Webster, his grandchildren Marshall Dylan Webster, Reginald Kermit Webster, John Russell Hess Jr., and Chloe Jane Hess. He was predeceased besides his parents by his son in law George A. Webster Jr. and brother Edward Thomas Pierce.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:00a.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. President Brian G. Miller from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00a.m. till the time of service at the funeral home. The interment will be in Gouldtown Memorial Park, Fairfield Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020