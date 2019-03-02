Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Keven Riley Obituary
Keven Riley

Millville - Keven M. Riley, age 39 of Millville, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2019.

Keven was a graduate of Millville Senior High School Class of 1997. He was a free spirited worker who took pride in construction and handy man work. He liked heavy metal and classic rock music, was a skilled tattooist and body piercing artist, and was an avid reader. He is predeceased by his mother Noreen E. Riley, sister, Aimee Keepfer, and grandmother, Peggy Riley.

Keven is survived by: his children, Rabecka and Kyndred; father, Clay M. Riley; grandfather, Francis Riley, and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
