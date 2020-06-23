Kevin Joseph Quinn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Joseph Quinn

Millville - Kevin Joseph Quinn, 63, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Kevin was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident. He was a correction officer at Bayside State Prison, retiring there after 20 years of service.

Kevin was a member of the Millville Elks Lodge #580. He was a skilled softball player (in his day) and was a total sports enthusiast. Kevin was an AVID Raiders, Boston Bruins (Bobby Orr) and Angels (Mike Trout) fan. In addition, Kevin travelled the country in support of his teams. He also had an extensive baseball card collection and enjoyed backpacking on the Appalachian Trail.

Kevin is survived by his brother, Michael. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Carol Quinn.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1 PM in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial donations may be made to the Millville Thunderbolt Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1513, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved