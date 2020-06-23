Kevin Joseph Quinn
Millville - Kevin Joseph Quinn, 63, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Kevin was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident. He was a correction officer at Bayside State Prison, retiring there after 20 years of service.
Kevin was a member of the Millville Elks Lodge #580. He was a skilled softball player (in his day) and was a total sports enthusiast. Kevin was an AVID Raiders, Boston Bruins (Bobby Orr) and Angels (Mike Trout) fan. In addition, Kevin travelled the country in support of his teams. He also had an extensive baseball card collection and enjoyed backpacking on the Appalachian Trail.
Kevin is survived by his brother, Michael. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Carol Quinn.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1 PM in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial donations may be made to the Millville Thunderbolt Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1513, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.