Kevin Rubart Jr. Obituary
Kevin Rubart, Jr.

Millville - Kevin F. Rubart, Jr., age 27 of Millville, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He had attended Millville High School where he excelled at wrestling and was known for working hard at whatever he pursued.

Kevin is survived by: his mother Maria Rubart; his father, Kevin F. Rubart, Sr., and his wife Tammy; his brothers and sisters, Britney, Tarah, and Krista Rubart; David, AJ, and Stephanie Hanstein; and his grandmother, Aurora Aviles.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's viewing and funeral service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville. There will be a viewing from 9 AM until 11AM, followed by the funeral service 11AM in the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
