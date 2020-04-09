|
Kurt S. Williams
Millville - Kurt Steven Williams, age 63 of Millville, passed away suddenly at home on April 6, 2020.
Born and raised in Millville to the late David Williams and Ida (Henderson) Marchiny, he was a lifelong resident.
Kurt attended Millville High School and then went on to work at Kerr Glass Company in Millville for many years. He was a proud member of the GMP Union.
Kurt was an avid hunter, and was a longtime member of the South Millville Gunning Club. He was also a member and trustee of the Deerfield Elks Lodge No. 733. Kurt loved to go fishing, and was also a former umpire with the Millville Little League. But most of all, Kurt treasured the time that he was able to share with his family and close friends.
Kurt will be sadly missed by his two sisters, Donna Fien and husband Thomas of Millville and Melissa Williams-Chamberlain of Millville; two brothers, Bill Parker and wife Patty of Millville and Dominic Henderson and wife JoAnn of Minnesota; a cousin (more like a brother) Harlen Henderson; one aunt, Ruth Waterhouse of Massachusetts; one uncle, Herbert Williams and wife Barb of Millville; five nieces, Jennifer Maines (Wallace), Shannon Fien, Julia Hanson (Mike), Jessica Bjerga (Nate), and Mallory Chamberlain; two nephews, Thomas Fien (Stephanie) and Adam Chamberlain; many cousins, great nieces and great nephews; and many close friends from the gunning club, the Elks, and fishing buddies along the Maurice River.
Due to the current pandemic and recommended social distancing practices, a celebration of Kurt's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memorial contributions in Kurt's memory may be made to the South Millville Gunning Club, 750 Belleplain Rd, Woodbine 08270.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Kurt may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020