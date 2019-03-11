|
|
L. Helene Jones
South Vineland - L. Helene (Muser) Jones, 85, of South Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday afternoon March 8, 2019 at the Lincoln Specialty Care Center, Vineland. Helene was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong South Vineland resident. She was the daughter of the late Leila (Turner) & William Muser. She was pre deceased by her husband Ralph T. "Smiley" Jones, son Michael Jones & 2 sisters Virginia "Ginger" Monteleone & Phyllis Gaughren.
Before retiring, Helene was employed as a secretary with the Vineland Board of Education. She was a member of the South Vineland Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and attended the South Vineland United Methodist Church. Helene enjoyed caring for her feline companion, travelling & most of all being with her family & friends.
She is survived by her children; Louise Barber & husband Edward, Larry Jones & wife Linda, Wayne Jones, 5 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren, 1 brother; Ralph Muser & wife Maria as well as several nieces
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday March 14 th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Dr., Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to the South Vineland Fire Co. #2, P.O. Box 2203, Vineland, NJ 08362-2203. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 11, 2019