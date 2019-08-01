|
|
Lacey Lynn Mays
Millville - Lacey Lynn Mays, 26, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2019, unexpectedly. Lacey was born in Bridgeton and raised in Millville.
She enjoyed listening to music, canoeing and spending time with her family and nieces and nephews.
Lacey is survived by her mother: Tara Charlton; father: Loman Mays (Iva); 2 brothers: Justin Mays and Anthony Bonualas; grandmother: Deborah Sanchez; grandfather: Albert Sayres.
A Memorial service to celebrate Lacey's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7 PM in the Trinity Social Hall, 2nd & Smith Streets, Millville. Friends may call from 6 PM in the Hall.
Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 1, 2019