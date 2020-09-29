Lady Betty Jane White Mactaggart
Lady Betty Jane White Mactaggart, passed away gracefully Thursday Sept. 24 at her home in Cashiers, North Carolina surrounded by loving friends.
She was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Kathryn (Moncrief) Peterson and Lucius Elmer Peterson. She graduated from Bridgeton High School and was the first Miss Bridgeton Beauty Queen.
She became a professional fashion model and also served as hostess and production assistant for the Miss America Pageant for many years. She also was a member of the Atlantic City Models Guild and worked as an executive secretary for the Dept. of Agriculture and NAFEC.
Betty Jane served as Vice President of the Children's Seashore House, Member of the Atlantic County Historical Society, Atlantic Performing Arts Center and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She worked in real estate, ran for public office, owned and operated a specialty shop called the "Queen Bee", was an interior decorator, world traveler and a great cook. She was an artist, enjoyed sailing and trap & skeet shooting.
She was a kind and loving person, sought beauty in everything and lived life to its fullest. She loved to travel and lived each day as an adventure. She cherished her dog "Sunshine" and all her beloved pets. She now is in the restful arms of those she loved and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her 1st husband and first love, Lt. Col. Harry Coleman White, an Air Force fighter and test pilot and her 2nd husband and last love, Lord Neil Auld Mactaggart, a developer from Scotland and Nassau, Bahamas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Atlantic County Animal Shelter, 240 Old Turnpike, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. American Parkinson Disease Association New Jersey Chapter, P.O. Box 2026, Edison, NJ 08818.
Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Remembrance on Monday October 5 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a brief Life Celebration Service at 11:00am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225.
Private Interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton NJ after the service.
To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.