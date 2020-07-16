1/1
Laisha Brielle "Oliver" Cuevas
Laisha Brielle Cuevas "Oliver"

Laisha Brielle Cuevas, "Oliver" as they wanted to, and will henceforth, be called with they/them pronouns, passed away at their home Saturday, July 11th at the age of 18.

Oliver Cuevas was born in Bridgeton, NJ to Myrna Serrano and Elvis Cuevas on April 13, 2002. They lived in Vineland, NJ and attended Vineland Schools until grade 9. They attended Arthur P. Schalick HS as part of their Art Academy. They graduated as part of the 2020 class, maintaining straight A's all four years and finishing within the top ten graduates in their class. They received numerous accolades, first-place art awards, honorable mentions, and scholarships, most notably, their induction into the National Honor and National Art Honor Societies. Oliver was accepted to Rutgers Camden with their first year paid where they planned to attend in the fall with a major in computer illustration.

Oliver enjoyed drawing, painting, sketching, illustrating, teaching themselves to play the ukulele, acoustic and electric guitars, sewing, exercising, and thrift shopping with their mom. They also enjoyed collecting furbies, coffee mugs, cameras, and vinyl LP's.

Oliver is survived by their two brothers, Ethan Cuevas and Carlos Cuevas; mother, Myrna Serrano (Jamie Fowler); father, Elvis Cuevas; grandparents, Marta Adorno and Avelino Serrano; Godparents, Carmen and Raul Serrano and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and nephew.

Oliver's celebration of life will be held at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland on July 17th. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
