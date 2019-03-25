Services
Larry Marandino

Larry Marandino Obituary
Larry Marandino

Vineland - Larry Marandino, 77 of Vineland New Jersey passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Larry, unable to recover from a spinal cord injury and multiple contributing factors was taken off of life support. He was surrounded by his daughters, Tabitha and Samantha, along his sons-in-law.

Larry was born in Vineland, New Jersey and was a life-long resident of Vineland. He attended Vineland High School was a part of the local VFW and North Italy Club. Known for his masonry work, he spent the majority of his life working for Cavalier Concrete until he retired. Larry was also well known for his love of fishing, cooking, and especially the Philadelphia Eagles. In accordance with his wishes, a funeral will not be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the . Arrangements are being supervised by Rone Funeral home, 1110 East Chestnut Ave., Vineland NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
