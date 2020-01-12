|
Larue M. Sheppard
Haleyville - Larue M. Sheppard 81, of Haleyville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Millville, the daughter of the late Mildred M. Giberson and the wife of the late Allen J. Sheppard Sr.
She worked for South Jersey Gas Company until she left to be a homemaker and raise her three children. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Vineland Christian School where her children attended. Later on, she took a part-time position as a rural mail carrier substitute at the Millville Post Office, where she worked for several years. Mrs. Sheppard was a member of the Haleyville United Methodist Church and was the church treasurer for many years.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter June Stanton and her husband Joseph of Apollo Beach, FL, son Allen Jr. and his wife June of Haleyville, daughter Karen Andrus and her husband Kirk of Pilesgrove, and grandchildren Stephanie, David, Sarah and Sean.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 in the Haleyville United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM with Rev. Kirk Andrus officiating. The viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be in Haleyville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haleyville UM Church C/O Sheppard 809 Steep Run Rd. Millville, NJ 08332
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020