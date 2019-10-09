|
|
Laura (Fiamingo) Link
Millville - Laura (Fiamingo) Link, age 97 of Millville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Genesis, Millville Center.
Laura was born in Vineland to the late Dominic and Maria (Artese) Fiamingo and a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1940. She later earned a nursing degree from the Chestnut Hill School of Nursing and held various positions in the area, all while being a devoted mother to her 3 children. Laura's last position, prior to her retirement, was with the City of Vineland as a public health nurse. She was an active member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church and a dedicated member of the Legion of Mary. Laura enjoyed painting ceramics, selling Avon and sharing time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Bill Link and by her daughter Rosemary at the young age of 16. Also by her 9 siblings; brothers, Dominick, Carl, Frank and Gerald Fiamingo and her sisters, Margaret Fiamingo, Lena Baldissero, Emma Shourds, Rose Aels and Mary Kosnar.
Laura will be forever missed by her 2 children; Beverly Link and Dennis Link and by her 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews, among them, Gail Canino, with whom she was very close with.
Laura was laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Vineland, in remembrance of her, donations may be made to a .
Condolences with the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 9, 2019