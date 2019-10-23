|
|
Laura "Pinky" (Vai) Serra,
Vineland - Laura "Pinky" (Vai) Serra, age 88, of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Pinky was born in Millville, NJ and lived in Vineland most of her life. She was born to the late, Laura Mugil and Louis J. Vai. She was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1950, where she was captain of the cheerleading squad. She married her high school sweetheart and devoted husband, Joseph Serra. They were married for 67 years and had four children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a proud grandmother and her entire family had the opportunity to share in the joy of life with her.
Pinky was a devoted wife and mother, and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, involved in volunteer work for Birthright and worked with handicapped children. She was in the Cub Scouts and served as a den mother for several years and was a real estate associate with McCain-Heller. Later she was involved in the family real estate company, Serra Real Estate. She volunteered at Cunningham School, working with first-graders and enjoyed crocheting blankets and spending much of her time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Serra; son, John and Kathleen Serra of Mays Landing, NJ; son, Robert and Susan Serra of Vineland, NJ; daughter, Renee Savander of Sewell, NJ; daughter, Andrea Serra and David Horn of Sewell, NJ; her grandchildren, Russell Serra, Dustin and Christi Serra, Chris Serra, Jesse Sera, Matthew Serra, Michelle and Michael Lucidonio, Nicholas Savander, Felicia Horn, Sophia Horn; and great-grandchildren, Gianna Lucidonio, Cameron and Chloe Serra.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11 am, followed by a funeral liturgy at 11 am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd. Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 114 N. Main St. Doylestown, Pa 18901. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019