|
|
Laurence Earl Jupin, Jr.
Millville - Laurence Earl Jupin, Jr., 66, of Millville passed away on May 11, 2019. Born in Bridgeton to the late Laurence E. Jupin, Sr. and Marie (Creighton) Jupin, he was raised in Newport, went to Bridgeton High School and lived in Millville for the last 25 years. Larry worked as a furnace operator for Nipro Glass from 1971 to 2016. Larry enjoyed duck hunting, playing baseball and he absolutely loved to travel.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patsy (Weaver) Jupin; his children Eric (Charley) and Vicki (Kevin); stepsons Scott and Robert (Pam) Huggins ; grandchildren Eric, Shania, Stephanie, Shana, Julianna, Cheslea and Kevin; great grandson William; aunts Betty Burns and Nora Hoffman; and his close cousin Diane Burns. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Darlene, Bruce and Brian.
There will be a graveside memorial service for Larry on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 AM at the Newport Baptist Cemetery, 364 Baptist Road, Newport, NJ 08345. www.adamsfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 29, 2019