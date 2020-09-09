Laurence Johnson
Richland - Laurence Johnson 87 of Richland departed this life on August 28, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was born in Richland, NJ to Maggie (Guilford) and Charles Johnson, Sr. He was a lifetime resident of the area.
He was formerly a Forklift Operator for Kerr Pipe, Folsom. He was a Veteran of the US Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Richland where he served on the Men's Choir and Just Us Men's Fellowship.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter Vanessa R. Pender; 2 grandchildren; siblings, Stanley, Robert and Lionel Johnson, Joyce Martin, Charlene Peterson and Myrna Clark; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Saturday, September 12th at Edwards and Son Funeral Home, 208 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; viewing 10am-11am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
.