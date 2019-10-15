Services
Lawrence "Larry" Hurst

Lawrence "Larry" Hurst Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Hurst

Millville - Lawrence "Larry" Hurst, 78, of Millville NJ, passed away on Monday morning, 10/14, after an extended illness. Larry was born in Vineland, NJ and was a lifelong resident of the Pittsgrove Township and Vineland areas, prior to moving to Millville in 2012. He was the son of the late Angie and Bob Hurst and was also predeceased by his wife, Agnes Hurst; daughter, Elaine; son, Larry Jr.; and brother, Barry.

Larry was a lifelong restaurateur and caterer, previously owning and operating the Garden Inn, New York Inn and Centerton Country Club, and was presently the operator of the South Vineland Tavern and Hurst Catering, where he greatly enjoyed the lifelong friends, acquaintances, and memories that resulted from his time there. Larry was a man known most for his extended generosity and friendship to every person in his life, dedicating significant time to various organizations including the North Italy Beneficial Association, Diamond Social Club, and Founding member of Breakfast Incorporated, an organization that served meals to groups fundraising for various initiatives. Additionally, Larry was an active member of the Auxiliary, Elks, The Recreation Club, () & the Italian American Club of Bridgeton.

Larry never knew a stranger, had a heart of gold, spent many holidays feeding underserved communities meals, and was always the first to give the shirt off his own back for anyone who needed it more than him. His favorite pastimes included summer getaways to Sea Isle City and the Atlantic City casinos, as well as yearly trips to Florida. He enjoyed nothing more than being in the company of good friends and family with a drink in one hand and a deck of cards in the other.

He is survived by two Grandchildren; Kimberly & Larry III; six Great grandchildren who he absolutely adored; his Aunt, Martha Koziel; and niece, Linda Koziel Harper.

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday, 10/19, from 8:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in Larry's name. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
