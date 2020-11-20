1/1
Lawrence M. "Larry" Wozunk Sr.
Lawrence M. "Larry" Wozunk, Sr.

Vineland - Lawrence M. "Larry" Wozunk, Sr., 57, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday November 18, 2020. Larry was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Rose (Pannullo) & Michael Wozunk. He was pre deceased by his wife Catherine L. "Cathy" Wozunk in 2008.

Larry was employed as the store Manager for Associated Truck Parts in Vineland. He had previously been employed as Branch Manager for Pardo's Truck Parts & Guy's Brakes in Vineland. Larry enjoyed the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his son: Larry Jr., Sisters; Michelle Floyd, Dorie Wozunk, Val Ruthig, Robbie Wozunk as well as several nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Social distancing and face coverings are required. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
