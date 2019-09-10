Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
741 E Walnut Rd,
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Myers Obituary
Lawrence Myers

Vineland - Lawrence Myers, 71, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Meadowview Nursing Center in Cinnaminson, NJ on September 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Elizabeth Myers. A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday at 11am from Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Rd, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now