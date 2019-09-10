|
|
Lawrence Myers
Vineland - Lawrence Myers, 71, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Meadowview Nursing Center in Cinnaminson, NJ on September 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Elizabeth Myers. A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday at 11am from Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Rd, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 10, 2019