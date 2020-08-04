1/1
Lawrence Schiavone
Franklinville - Lawrence "Larry" Schiavone, 84, of Franklinville passed away peacefully at home Sunday August 2, 2020. Larry was a lifelong Franklinville resident and attended Clayton High School. He was employed by UPS until his retirement. Larry enjoyed spending time and dinners with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the casino and restoring cars and was a member of the Landisville Social Club. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anita (Genna) and his mother, Mary and father, Mike. He is survived by his two brothers Fred Sr. (Roberta), Michael (Helen) as well as nephews, Fred Jr. (Sharon), John (Andrea), Michael (Paige), Joseph (Laura) Genna and nieces Nicole Schiavone and Jeanine Genna, many great nieces and nephews, two aunts and one uncle and many extended family members both in New Jersey and Rosetta, PA. A funeral home visitation will be on Friday, August 7 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am at Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament Parish- Church of St. Michael's, 504 West Avenue, Minotola, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. Larry was a proud contributor to St. Judes Childrens Research foundation, In lieu of Flowers the family is asking for donations be made to www.stjude.org OR St. Jude Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance by 6ft. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
