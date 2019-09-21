|
|
Lawrence W. Kelley
Millville - Lawrence Willis Kelley, age 79 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side, after an extended illness, on Wednesday morning, September 19, 2019.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Willis and Dorothy (Price) Kelley, Larry was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1959, and then went on to work as an iron worker for a short time, before accepting a position as a correctional officer at the Cumberland County Jail. He then went to work as a correctional officer at Bayside State Prison when it opened and he worked there for over 24 years, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1994.
Larry met his loving wife of over 50 years, Betty Ann, and together they lovingly raised their son, Brian and daughter, Shannon. Family was everything to Larry, and he had a deep understanding of the unwavering love and dedication that it takes to be a loving husband and father.
Larry was a proud member of the New Jersey PBA Local 105. He was also a well known philanthropist and loved supporting many charities that benefitted wildlife and animals of all types.
He was quite the traveler, enjoying many special trips with Betty Ann, many by rail on vintage trains, both diesel and steam powered, across the United States and even in Alaska. Their favorite trip of all time was when they rode the Silverton & Durango Railroad together through the beautiful mountains of Colorado. They also enjoyed traveling overseas to Ireland together as well. Trying new restaurants and telling jokes were also a few of Larry's favorite pastimes.
Larry had a great love for animals, rescuing countless feral cats over the years. He also enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels. An avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, Larry was so excited to see them win the Super Bowl. But most of all, Larry cherished the time that he was able to share with his family.
Larry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty Ann (Sheppard) Kelley of Millville, one son Brian Lawrence Kelley and wife Janet of Washington Twp.; one daughter Shannon Joyce Kelley-Mulford and husband Lawrence of Millville; two sisters, Darlene Kelley of Newport, TN and Dorothy Laisi and husband Walter of South Seaville; one brother Daniel Bowers and wife Tammy of Colon, Michigan; one granddaughter Taylor Mulford of Millville; many nieces and nephews; and one very special cousin Tabatha Kelley of Vineland.
A Funeral Service for Larry will be conducted on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Larry's memory be made to the St. Francis Feral Cat Sanctuary, 760 Ashbourne Ave., Lindenwold, NJ 08021 or at the website: www.gofundme.com/StFrancisFeralCatSanctuary.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Lawrence Willis Kelley may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 21, 2019