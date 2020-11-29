Leah Esther Frazer
89 - Leah E. Frazer (nee Fisher), 89, of Millville passed away early Saturday morning November 28, 2020 at Millville Center - Genesis in Millville.
The wife of Rev. Wilbert L. Frazer, the two were married for 70 years and had celebrated their wedding anniversary this past July 28th.
She is also by four children; twins, John A. Frazer and his wife Nancy of Bridgeton and Cynthia Leah Chance and her husband Keith of Dividing Creek, Diane Lynn Morgan and her husband Jerry of Millville and Timothy M. Frazer and his wife Cathy of Port Elizabeth, nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Dolores Gebhardt of Millville (who was also a twin), one brother-in-law, Rev. H. Raymond Hughes of Pitman and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Frazer was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth F. "Betty" Hughes and two brothers, Eugene and Frank Fisher.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Wednesday afternoon December 2nd from 12:30 until 2. Graveside services will follow and will be livestreamed at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Main Street in Cedarville at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Newport United Methodist Church, 340 Methodist Road, Newport, NJ 08345 or to the Maranatha Baptist Church, 1524 Bridgeton-Millville Pike, Millville, NJ 08332.
For a complete obit or to livestream the graveside service, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com
.