Leanne M. Maccri
Laurel - Leanne M. Maccri (nee Keller), 73, of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday evening February 7, 2020 in the Virtua Hospital, Willingboro, NJ. Mrs. Maccri was born in Camden, raised in Collingswood and was a longtime resident of Vineland prior to moving to Mt. Laurel in 2016. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Murray) & Howard Keller and the wife of the late Dominick R. Maccri, Sr. who died in 2010. She was also pre deceased by her brother Daniel Keller & sisters Joanne Cairns & Marlene Davis.
Leanne was a graduate of the St. Francis School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at Cooper Hospital where she was employed for 20 yrs before going to work at Betty Bacharach Rehabilitation Center in Pomona and retiring in 2004. Leanne was a caregiver all of her life, caring for her late mother and husband and was always a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She was an avid reader, gardener and enjoyed visiting the Shore especially Sea Isle City.
She is survived by her 3 children; Christine (Ed) Evans, Jon (Laurie) Maccri, Daniel Maccri, Step children; Mary Beth (Wayne) Biagi, Diane (Jino) Pioppi, Dominick (Sandra) Maccri, Jr., 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren & several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 11:30-1:00 PM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the through her personal memorial page at https://inmemof.org/leanne-maccri. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 12, 2020