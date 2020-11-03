Lear "Lee" Wolfer
Alloway - Lear "Lee" Wolfer, 90, of Alloway passed away on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Grassy Fork, TN to the late Wesley Gates and Flora Fish Gates, she was the wife of the late Rowegene Clark, the late David Bowser and the late Martin Wolfer. She had moved to Millville at the age of 10 and had lived in Alloway for the past 38 years. She had also resided in Mullica Hill, Seabrook and Estell Manor.
Prior to her retirement, Lee had been employed by Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville for over 30 years. She had been a member of Centerton Free Will Baptist Church in Pittsgrove Twp. Lee loved to bake her famous biscuits and distribute them to all of her friends and family in the surrounding area. She had even mailed them to a few friends who were too far to deliver to. Lee loved to listen to bluegrass music and to travel especially to the Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee which she always considered her home. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by three children, Debra McDermott (William) of Hopewell Twp., Bruce Clark (Sherri) of Estell Manor and Floyd Clark (Cindy Peck, who also served lovingly as her caregiver) of Roadstown; four grandchildren, Danielle Clark of Estell Manor, Eric Clark of Buena Vista Twp., Kathleen Clark of Vineland and John Clark of Alloway and two great-grandchildren, Erica Clark and Annabell Clark. Besides her three husbands, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonah Smith; a great-granddaughter, Ivella Rose Phillips and her brothers and sisters, Oatie Gates, Minerva Humphries, Eanus Gates, Floyd Gates, Zelion Gates and Cecelia White.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday, November 5th at 1 PM. Interment will take place at Centerton Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 12 Noon to 1 PM prior to the services. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
