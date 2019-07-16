|
Leda G. Simoes
Upper Deerfield - Leda G. Simoes, age 80 of Upper Deerfield (formerly of Vineland) passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Genesis Millville Center.
Leda was born in Ijui, Brazil to the late Jacob and Celima (Lutsky) Galbinsky and she lived in Vineland from 1969 to 1985 before moving various times, eventually settling in Upper Deerfield.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed baking. Leda taught cooking and baking for the Vineland Adult Education. She also was a long time caregiver at a group home for the disabled in Woodbine.
Leda's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Noemi Gonzalez her caregiver, Bayada Hospice staff members Kim, Lindsay, Carolyn and Nancy and the entire staff at Genesis Millville Center. A special thank you to Christa Sawyer for her loving support.
Leda was predeceased by her sister, Hilda Elman.
Survivors include her three children, Simone Boragine and her fiancé Daniel Kiel of Upper Deerfield, Andre Simoes of San Marcos, California and Fabiana Simoes of Avalon, NJ. Also three sisters, Eni Galbinsky, Bety Brunstein and her husband Simao and Iara Galbinsky, all of Porto Alegre, Brazil, and 10 grandchildren, Genna, Janel and Timothy Boragine, Dominic Manera, Zachary, Abigail and Eddie Hackett, and Isabella, Fernando and Yvonna Simoes and 1 great-granddaughter, Elena Ortega and also several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Pastor Matthew Stokes officiating. Burial will be private.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Donations in Leda's memory may be sent to Bayada Hospice 603 N. Broad Street Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096
Published in The Daily Journal on July 16, 2019