|
|
Lena Brignolo
Vineland - Lena Sarnicola Brignolo passed away at the age of 101 on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Millville Center where she resided. She was born on April 4, 1919 in Landisville, New Jersey to the late Peter and Alessandrina Sarnicola. She moved to Vineland in 1941 where she met and married her husband Joe Brignolo. Lena was employed by Crown Clothing as a seamstress for 27 years until she retired in 1982. She was proud that she sewed uniforms for our soldiers in the Army. She was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America union. She loved to sew and could often be found upstairs in her sewing room making baby bibs, blankets and walker bags. She was extremely generous and gave away most of what she sewed. She loved to play pinochle and was a member of several card playing groups. She was also a member of the Red Hatters Society and was always ready to don her red hat and go out to enjoy a good time. She never met a person she didn't like and the back door to her home was always open. She loved to cook and at her Sunday dinners there was always an abundance of Italian food, enough for her family and anyone else who might show up. No one left without some to take home for tomorrow. She was very generous. She was a devoted Catholic and practiced her faith as a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Church. She prayed the rosary every morning. She is a former member of the Saint Rita Society. She enjoyed going to the casinos, doing word search puzzles and travelling. She and her husband Joe took many trips around the United States as well as several to Italy where they met Joe's relatives in the Asti region of Northern Italy. Her secret to living so long was walking every day, drinking red wine, eating hot peppers, and keeping her mind sharp. Lena was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe Brignolo, her daughter Lucille Brignolo Harvey and her grandson, Christopher Donoflio. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Betty) Brignolo Donoflio and her husband Lawrence of Mt. Laurel, NJ; son-in-law Ken Harvey of Vineland, NJ; grandson Robert Harvey and his wife Alysia of Moorestown, NJ; granddaughters Holli Harvey-Dudlek and her husband Harry of Middletown, DE; Kathleen Donoflio of Atco, NJ and Lauren Donoflio Popadines and husband Kevin of Spain; great grandsons Vincent Donoflio, Cole Harvey and Gabriel Harvey as well as great granddaughter Giovanna Donoflio. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law Alice Brignolo and Lucy Brignolo Cardana. In addition, she is survived by her Florence Avenue nieces and nephews who share many wonderful memories of growing up with Aunt Lena. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Lena's services will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery at the convenience of the family. At a later date a Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life will be held for those to come and share their memories. For those who desire, the family suggests a donation made in Lena's memory to the . ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020