Lena Brignolo
Millville - Lena (Sarnicola) Brignolo, passed away at the age of 101 on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Millville Center where she resided. Lena was a devoted Catholic and practiced her faith as a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Church. She prayed the rosary every morning. She was a former member of the Saint Rita Society. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time of her death, traditional end of life services were unable to be held. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 24 at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore the Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. All are invited to attend. Facial coverings are required, and social distancing will be practiced. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
