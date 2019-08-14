Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Malick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard J. Malick Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard J. Malick Sr. Obituary
Leonard J. Malick, Sr.

Buena - Leonard J. Malick, Sr., 72, of Buena, NJ passed away on Saturday morning August 10, 2019 at home. Mr. Malick was born in Pa & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Leah (Hirsch) & Leonard Malick. He was predeceased by his wife Linda (Panico) in 2003, son Craig Malick Sr. in 2017 & daughter Anissa Urso Stone who passed in June 2019.

Before his health failed, Leonard was employed as a Painter with the International Brotherhood of Painters Union Local #1331. In his earlier years he enjoyed fishing & hunting and in later years he entertained himself playing cards.

Leonard is survived by his son; Leonard J. Malick, Jr. & wife Pam, 3 grandsons; Craig Malick Jr., Steven & Michael (Tiffany) Urso, Great grandchildren; Gavin & Riley.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday August 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now