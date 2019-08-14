|
Leonard J. Malick, Sr.
Buena - Leonard J. Malick, Sr., 72, of Buena, NJ passed away on Saturday morning August 10, 2019 at home. Mr. Malick was born in Pa & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Leah (Hirsch) & Leonard Malick. He was predeceased by his wife Linda (Panico) in 2003, son Craig Malick Sr. in 2017 & daughter Anissa Urso Stone who passed in June 2019.
Before his health failed, Leonard was employed as a Painter with the International Brotherhood of Painters Union Local #1331. In his earlier years he enjoyed fishing & hunting and in later years he entertained himself playing cards.
Leonard is survived by his son; Leonard J. Malick, Jr. & wife Pam, 3 grandsons; Craig Malick Jr., Steven & Michael (Tiffany) Urso, Great grandchildren; Gavin & Riley.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday August 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 14, 2019