Leonard R. "Lenny" Willis
Cedarville - Leonard R. "Lenny" Willis, 41, of Cedarville, has died as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Lenny was a groundsman for the Asplundh Co. and a member of the East Creek Gunning Club in Delmont. He was an incredibly hard worker, enjoyed a great road trip, built an awesome campfire and was an avid fisherman (though it is debatable how good he really was). Lenny was also a smartass and a scrapper. He would be the first to call you out on your BS, but would also be the first one to give you the shirt off his back.
The world lost an all-round good dude, a fiercely loyal friend, and a guy that always showed up, no questions asked.
For all of his toughness and grit, Lenny cherished and adored his wife Nicole (nee Barnes), the love of his life and was the rock of his young family. His three children, Tyler (Veronica), Jasmine and "Little" Lenny will greatly miss their Dad, their hero and their champion. Lenny was deeply loved, especially by his parents, Leonard and Linda Willis. He will be missed forever by his brother, Shawn (Danielle) Jenkins, his nephew Cai, brother in law Bobby (Ericka) Barnes, niece Cindy (Chase) Barnes and his goddaughter Charlotte Langlois (Gil and Melissa), as well as his large extended family who will keep Lenny close to our hearts, always.
Relatives and friends will be received for a walk thru viewing on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home from 10 - 11 AM, followed by a graveside service in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols will be applied. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web www.rocapshannon.com