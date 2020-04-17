|
Leroy D. Zulker
Vineland - After a brief illness, on April 6, 2020, Leroy D. Zulker, (Zip), died in Boynton Beach, FL. He was 84 years old and a native of Vineland, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Nicke, formerly of Millville, NJ. Also surviving are a son, James Zulker of Pittsgrove, and a daughter, Denise Henderson of Newfield, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Predeceasing him are a son, David Zulker and daughter, Deborah Alfieri.
Zip was born in Vineland and when he turned 18, he joined the U.S. Air Force. His military career took him to Japan, Vietnam and the Far East. His final station was in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon. In 1974 after 20 years, Staff Sgt. Zulker retired.
He returned to Vineland, became a mailman and retired after 16 years. He was issued a Service Award commending him: "For 36 Years of Service to the U.S. Govt."
Many might remember Zip as a hunter and avid fisherman on his boat, "The Zipcat" in Port Norris.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020