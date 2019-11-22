|
|
Leroy E. Stokes, Sr.
Williamstown - Leroy E. Stokes, Sr., affectionately known as "Sarge", age 82, of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on November 20, 2019. Mr. Stokes served for 27 years in the US Army before retiring, serving in the Korean War and during the Vietnam Era. Upon returning to the states, he was the local Army recruiter until his retirement in 1981. He later worked as the Safety Director for the Vineland Developmental Center for 20 years. He enjoyed spending many years as an Al Jolson impersonator and had a love for travelling. Beloved husband of Betty Stokes (nee Magee). Survived by the mother of his children, Donna Stokes. Devoted father of Teri Yerkes (Bill), Leroy Stokes, Jr., and the late Sheri Stokes Main. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Kurman, Kimberly Witczak, Raymond Hogate, Joseph Penn, Renee Stokes, Veronica Stokes and great grandfather of Allyson, Steven, Andrew, Julianna, Madeline and Emma. Dear brother of Katherine Palmer (the late Robert). He is also survived by his beloved dogs Jax and Molly. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, November 30th from 10:30 - 11:00 AM, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 159 S. Main Street, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Safe Haven, an organization providing hope to our veterans and first responders, 1664 Delsea Drive, Franklinville, NJ 08322 or by visiting www.opsafehaven.com. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Farnelli Funeral Home of Williamstown.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019