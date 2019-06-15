|
Leroy F. Watkins
Mays Landing - Leroy F. Watkins, 71, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Born in Houston, DE he lived in Mays Landing for 32 years. Mr. Watkins formerly worked for Dougherty Brothers and Comar Plastic Manufacturing Co for over 30 years. He enjoyed classic car shows and watching Nascar. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tina R. Watkins (nee Baldermann), two children, Tracie Watkins (Justin), Deanna Blake (Joe); one brother, Harvey Watkins; six sisters, Rosie Johnson (Frank), Sally Dawson (Howard), Annamae Payton (Ronnie), Kathy Bruns (Leon), Peggy Cartwright and Edith Creed; three grandchildren, Michael, Steven; JoJo and one great grandchild, Mikie Mike. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place 2 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Drive, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 for the wonderful care given by Stephanie, Chris and Jen. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 15, 2019