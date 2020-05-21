|
|
Leroy G. Porch Jr., 77, passed away on May 20, 2020 at the Cooper Medical Center in Camden, NJ. Leroy was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Millville High School, Class of '61.
He was retired as a mold maker for Wheaton Industries, working there over 44 years.
Leroy was a longtime active and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed boating and fishing, but loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Leroy is survived by his beloved wife: Delores; daughter: Suzanne VanDyke; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents: Leroy Sr. and Charlotte; daughter: Cynthia Porch; sister: Charlotte Vannaman; and grandson: Matthew.
Private Graveside services will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Leroy's memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 116, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020