Leroy McCoy
Bridgeton - Leroy McCoy of Bridgeton and formerly of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away Friday evening May 31, 2019 after a long and extended illness in Jefferson Health Medical Center, Cherry Hill, NJ. He was 70 years old. Born in Manhattan, New York on January 16, 1949, he was the son of the late Leroy and Dorothy (nee Williams) McCoy, and the husband of Judith (nee Ogata) McCoy.
Leroy formerly worked for the Pittsgrove Township Board of Education as a Maintenance Man for several years until his health began to fail him. He was a devoted member of the Parish of The Holy Cross, Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton, and he enjoyed making Prayer Packages for the sick and elderly. He had a heart of gold and loved giving and helping others. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Judith, his children Leroy Tayoshi McCoy of West Haven Connecticut and Dorothy Mutsuye McCoy of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, two sisters Racheal Johnson of Bronx, New York, Arletta Williams of Yonkers, New York, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives. He was predeceased besides his mother and father, by a brother Allen McCoy.
The funeral will originate at the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday afternoon June 7, 2019 at 12:00p.m., and will be followed by a 2:00p.m. Funeral Liturgy at the Parish of the Holy Cross, Immaculate Conception Church, 312 North Pearl St. Bridgeton.
Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 5, 2019